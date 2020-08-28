Port of Long Beach’s Community Sponsorship Program to begin accepting applications

Ships dock at the Port of Long Beach's Pier A at sunset.

The Port of Long Beach’s Community Sponsorship Program is now accepting sponsorship applications from nonprofits planning community events and activities that bring publicity to the Port.

Applications can be submitted online from Tuesday, Sept. 1, until 5 p.m., Sept. 30. After the submission period ends, the Board of Harbor Commissioners will take 60 days to consider sponsorships for acceptance.

The Port of Long Beach’s Community Sponsorship Program accepts submissions in March and September each year. September applications should be for events planned for Dec. 1 or later.

Applications for events and activities will be judged on how well they can promote the Port as a job creator and economic engine, according to a press release by the Port.

More information can be found on the Port’s website.

The policies for the Community Sponsorship Program have been updated this year, and now address unforeseen circumstances and canceled or postponed events, a new advertising agreement requirement for sponsorships over $7,500 and an adjustment in the payment disbursement percentage. The updated policies can be found here.

During the second call for fiscal year 2020 last March, 137 sponsorships were awarded, with a total of $370,195 given to various arts, environment, social justice and historic preservation projects.