Boeing announces $500,000 donation to Long Beach College Promise

Boeing has announced that it is donating $500,000 to Long Beach College Promise to support programs aimed at creating a culture of college expectation and success for Black students and other students of color.

Long Beach Unified School District Superintendent Jill Baker wrote on Twitter Friday that she was grateful to Boeing for its “contributions to equity and justice” in the district’s schools.

Grateful for @Boeing & their contribution to equity & justice in @LBSchools. Boeing Donates More Than $10 Million to Support Racial Equity and Social Justice Nonprofits and Programs https://t.co/3MPFdCUIs9 — Jill Baker, Ed.D. (@jbaker000) August 28, 2020

The donation is among $10.6 million being given nationwide by the aerospace company to 20 nonprofit organizations working to address racial equity and social justice in the United States.

“At Boeing, we acknowledge the toll that systemic racism and social injustice have had on people of color, particularly Black communities here in the United States,” David Calhoun, Boeing’s president and CEO, said in a statement announcing the donation. “As we work internally to confront these issues, we also remain focused on addressing the causes and impacts of racism and social inequality in the communities where our employees live and work. With today’s financial commitment to this group of nonprofit partners, we are hopeful that together, we can begin to make real advances in our ongoing pursuit of equality.”

The Long Beach College Promise launched in 2008 and according to their official website, aims to fulfill the academic potential of all youth by offering guidance and support to students from pre-K through college. The Promise creates a culture of college expectation, increases college readiness and improves graduation rates among Long Beach students with its partnership between Long Beach Unified School District, Long Beach City College, California State University, Long Beach and the City of Long Beach.