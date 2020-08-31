Church volunteer sentenced 3 years for molesting 12-year-old boy

Editor’s Note: The following contains details pertaining to sexual assault.

A 30-year-old Long Beach man was sentenced Friday, Aug. 28, to three years in prison for molesting a 12-year-old boy at a Thanksgiving gathering in Garden Grove.

Isai Beltran pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to a felony count of lewd or lascivious act on a minor younger than 14. As part of his plea deal, a felony

count of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor were dismissed, along with misdemeanor counts of child annoyance and touching an intimate part of another person.

Beltran molested the boy on Nov. 28, 2014. When he was charged in July 2015, he was also accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy he met as a volunteer at an Orange County church, according to court records.

At his preliminary hearing in January 2017, investigators testified that he met the 12-year-old for the first time at the Thanksgiving get-together at the Garden Grove home of the victim’s aunt and uncle.

Beltran sat the boy on his lap and molested him, police testified.

Later that evening, Beltran befriended the other alleged victim he had met through a church, where he was a youth group volunteer, and molested him while the two wrestled, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing.

Beltran also went to the older boy’s Buena Park home on April 1, 2014, where he allegedly molested him, then took him to dinner and groped him again in his car, according to testimony.