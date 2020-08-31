Update : Missing Person – James Carson

Update 8/31/20 at 4:55 p.m:

Critical missing person, James Carson, has been located unharmed in the City of Long Beach.

A 72-year-old man with an unspecified medical condition went missing today in Long Beach, prompting the issuance of a Silver Alert in Los Angeles County.

James Carson was last seen about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Fifth Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department.

He may be wearing a burgundy T-shirt, gray pants and slippers.

Carson, who authorities said may become disoriented, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his abdomen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to call 9-1-1.

The Silver Alert program was established to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired individuals.