Man+pleads+not+guilty+to+killing+liquor+store+employee+In+Long+Beach

A 33-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday, Aug. 31 to murder and robbery charges involving the death of a liquor store employee who authorities say was thrown from the hood of the suspect’s car in Long Beach after hanging on for about three blocks.

Jamal “Mookie” Darby of Los Angeles, who is being held without bail, entered his plea to one count each of capital murder and second-degree robbery in connection with Victor Talavera’s July 23 death. He was ordered back to court on Oct. 1, when a date is expected to be set for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to seek the death penalty against Darby, who is also facing a special-circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a robbery.

Talavera, who worked at a liquor store in the 300 block of West Anaheim Street, tried to prevent Darby from taking items from the business, according to Long Beach police.

“In his efforts to stop the thief, he climbed on the hood of the suspect’s vehicle,” according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

“The suspect drove with the pedestrian on the hood for approximately three blocks before maneuvering the vehicle to get the pedestrian off the hood.”

The 57-year-old store employee, a Long Beach resident, fell onto the eastbound lanes of Anaheim Street and died at the scene.

Police subsequently released video footage of the suspect and vehicle, which they described as a gray or silver four-door sedan.

Darby was arrested about three weeks later near his home while driving the car that detectives believe was used in the crime, and the vehicle was impounded to be processed for evidence, according to Long Beach police.