Man arrested for alleged murder of missing person whose remains were found on his property

A 54-year-old Long Beach man was arrested Monday, Aug. 31, on suspicion of killing a man who went missing in 2017 and whose remains were found the following year on his Long Beach property.

Zachary Kennedy, 32, was reported missing in October 2017, and during an investigation into his disappearance, detectives suspected that he was buried at a residence in the 500 block of West Eighth Street, near Magnolia Avenue, where he was last seen, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A search warrant was served on May 3, 2018, and detectives excavated Kennedy’s remains, police said. The cause of death was not released.

Scott David Leo, who lived at the residence, was arrested Monday at that same residence, according to police.

“Kennedy and Leo had a personal relationship and detectives are continuing to investigate a possible motive, but believe this to be an isolated incident,” police said in a statement.

Leo was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail at the Long Beach City Jail.