Rancho Los Cerritos receives CARES Relief Grant

Rancho Los Cerritos announced that out of 1,270 applicants it has been chosen to receive a California Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Relief Grant funded by the California Humanities and National Endowment for the Humanities. This grant will help the Rancho to safely keep the garden spaces open, continue to publish virtual content, and prepare the historic adobe home for reopening in the future.

The City of Long Beach has designated Rancho Los Cerritos as an essential resource for the health and well-being of the community during the pandemic. So, to provide a place of respite and relaxation for the community, RLC reopened its garden spaces on June 10th with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

“The Rancho is so pleased to continue to have the outdoor garden spaces open to the public as a place of peace and meditation during these turbulent times. We continue to be so honored to be of service during this time and to offer more to our community.” says executive director Alison Bruesehoff. The community not only has a space to get some fresh air and exercise, but 83% of visitors say they felt “a reduction of stress or a mental health benefit,” after visiting the Rancho gardens. “During this time of uncertainty, special places like the Rancho gardens are needed now more than ever,” said board members Jean Bixby Smith & Barbara Bixby Blackwell.

The CARES Relief grant will allow staff to create more digital content; exhibitions, educational programming, and virtual events. RLC has been bringing nature and history to visitors’ homes through their horticulture videos and virtual tours since March. RLC has put much of its Long Ago Long Beach after school education program online as a digital classroom resource for families and teachers.

According to RLC, the CARES funding will allow RLC to produce four more video lessons. Their “storytime” will also be able to continue online and now reach twice as many families as it did in person.

RLC has also been putting out content for all ages including a virtual summer concert.