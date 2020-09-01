Feds grant $27 million to Long Beach Airport

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday, Sept. 1, that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories. The Long Beach Airport is receiving the largest amount in CA.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in California:

• $27,306,081 to Long Beach Airport/Daugherty Field for taxiway construction and reconstruction.

• $18,023,885 to San Diego International Airport for residential noise mitigation measures.

• $17,500,000 to Los Angeles International Airport for residential noise mitigation measures.

• $13,798,605 to Charles M. Schulz * Sonoma County Airport for terminal building expansion.

• $3,338,755 to Napa County Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

• $3,297,825 to Lake Tahoe Airport for apron reconstruction

• $3,221,631 to San Francisco International Airport for residential noise mitigation measures.

• $3,115,281 to Chico Municipal Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

• $2,887,507 to Bob Hope Airport in Burbank for taxiway and apron improvements.

• $2,833,707 to Metropolitan Oakland International Airport for taxiway improvements.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.