ILWU Foremen’s Union Continues to deliver meal donations to St. Mary Medical Center

(From left to right): Foremen - Danny Miranda, Al Galuppo, Ambrose Galuppo, and Ryan Cox with St. Mary Foundation Director of Development, Jennifer Bourgeois, St. Mary Foundation President, Michael Neils, St. Mary Hospital President, Carolyn Caldwell, and Foreman Marcos Holguin at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center for donation of meals to hospital staff.

As COVID-19 cases started appearing in the city of Long Beach, Al Galuppo, a local longshoreman, started giving back to his local hospital, St. Mary Medical Center.

According to a press release from Dignity Health, Galuppo and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 94 delivered their first set of meals to St. Mary’s in April and recently reached a milestone of 650 meals.

“St. Mary is the nearest Trauma Center to the Port of Long Beach and the staff has helped so many longshoremen over the years, including critical injuries, chemical exposures, heart attacks, and other conditions. They even cared for my dad when he was hurt, and that’s something I’ll never forget,” Galuppo said. “It seemed natural to give back to the healthcare heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-10 virus. They suit up and show up every day to help others. This is the least I could do.”

The longshoremen started taking up a collection for meals, the press release said and are in partnership with the San Pedro Fish Market, and have a goal to deliver food to every hospital in the area.

“It is an honor to lead a hospital that is so well-regarded by its community,” Carolyn Caldwell, St. Mary Hospital President said in the press release. “The entire staff at St. Mary Medical Center is proud to serve the Long Beach community, and receiving support from the local longshoremen at the Port is a reminder that the community stands beside us during these trying times.”