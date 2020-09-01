City of Long Beach releases Labor Day schedule

City residents are urged to follow Safer at Home Order over holiday weekend

As the holiday weekend approaches, the City of Long Beach urges all residents and visitors to comply with the Safer at Home Order. By exercising caution, residents can help prevent spikes in COVID-19.

People should maintain at least a six-foot distance from other individuals not in the same household, including when at beaches and parks; wear a face covering whenever in public; wash hands frequently and sanitize high-touch surfaces.

The City facilities and services listed below will adhere to the following schedule on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. City Hall remains closed to the public until further notice.

Open on Monday, Sept. 7:

• Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations

• El Dorado Regional Park* (for active recreation use only; no gatherings or group sports permitted)

• Main Police Station Front Desk

• Marina offices (Alamitos Bay Marina, Shoreline Marina)*

• Refuse and Recycling Collection (offices will be closed but refuse and recycling will be collected as usual)

• Gas Services Dispatch is open 24/7 for emergency calls 562.570.2140

• Water/Sewer Dispatch is open 24/7 for emergency calls 562.570.2390

Closed on Monday, Sept. 7:

• City-run COVID-19 test sites and the Rapid Assessment Clinic

• Joint Information Center (562.570.NEWS), Community Hotline (562.570.INFO), Business Hotline (562.570.4BIZ)

• Animal Care Services and spcaLA*

• Career Transition Center*

• Center for Working Families*

• City Hall*

• Citizen Police Complaint Commission

• Code Enforcement services (Venue Task Force will continue to operate throughout the weekend)

• El Dorado Nature Center

• Energy Resources

• Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration

• Health Department and Health facilities

• Housing Authority

• Neighborhood Resource Center*

• The WorkPlace, Youth Opportunity Center & Pacific Gateway Administrative Office*

• Park offices and community park facilities*

• Street Sweeping

• Swimming Pools

• Towing and Lien Sales

• Water Department (Water or Sewer Emergencies: 562.570.2390)

*Indicates City facilities and services currently operating under modified operations until further notice as a result of COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions.

City Hall

City Hall closed public access on March 18 and will remain closed until further notice. Residents are encouraged to utilize online services during this time.

Street Sweeping

There will be no scheduled street sweeping or enforcement of street sweeping violations on Monday, Sept. 7.

Parking Enforcement

Read your parking meter: Parking meters will be enforced on Monday, Sept. 7, unless the meter states “Exempt on Holidays.” The days and hours of enforcement are displayed inside the meters.

Refuse/Recycling

Refuse and Recycling will be collected as scheduled on Monday, Sept. 7.

Towing and Lien Sales

The Towing Operations & Vehicle Storage Facility that is located at 3111 E. Willow St. between Temple Avenue and Redondo Avenue will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7. Normal business hours are:

Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Sundays and holidays

Vehicles and property are available for release outside of the hours listed above for an additional fee. More information can be found online.

Libraries

All Long Beach Public Libraries closed to the public on March 18 and will remain closed until further notice. Contactless pick-up, available at select locations, will not be available on Saturday, Sept. 5. Library patrons are encouraged to make use of LBPL’s vast collection of digital resources, including the library catalog, downloads and databases, available 24/7. The library’s phone line (562.570.7500), which is usually available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 5, in observance of the holiday.