PHOTOVARIOUS, an experimental photography exhibition, set to open in October

A piece from Mick Victor's "Garden Party" series. According to Victor, each piece from that particular series is assembled from 150-200 photographs.

The Long Beach Creative Group, with support from a sponsorship grant by the Port of Long Beach, presents PHOTOVARIOUS, an exhibit of photographic artists, each with a unique approach to the medium. The show, curated by Mick Victor, opens at the LBCG/Rod Briggs Gallery on Saturday, October 10 and runs through Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Victor, himself a fine art photographer, said, “I wanted to build a show that featured new work that was breaking boundaries, and with artists who were working with different processes. We’re featuring nine really good artists who use a camera, and mixed media, but in different ways.”

The artists include SheriAnn Ki Sun Burnham, Nicole Fournier, Terri Jeffcoat, Miguel Mejia, Martha Spelman, Ross Sonnenberg, Katie Stubblefield, Garrett Troutman, and Victor. Burnham wrote custom image processing software to generate elements of her photos. Fournier uses encaustic, an ancient process where thin layers of bee’s wax are applied to a surface.

Stubblefield, who uses photography as a tool to help shape her site-specific installation work, is now using it and other elements in the pieces featured in PHOTOVARIOUS. “I think of myself as being very literal, very concrete,” she said. “I work with landscapes. I like entropy, how things ebb and flow, how chaos becomes order, and evolves over time.” Her work is often shaped by photographs of weather patterns and demolished buildings. “I think of it as forensic photography,” Stubblefield said, “like I’m going to a crime scene.”

Marka Burns, President of the Long Beach Creative Group, said, “we chose Mick to curate because he is an innovative and creative photographer, himself, and we trusted that he would come up with something totally original. He also helped us to partner with the Museum of Latin American Art. They’ve been very supportive of this exhibition.”

The LBCG is an established consortium of experienced artists, teachers and art enthusiasts engaged in creating exhibit space and opportunities for artists through curated exhibits and events. For the last 2 years, the LBCG/Rod Briggs Gallery has enabled the group to consistently and professionally present the depth and diversity of artistic expression in Long Beach and the surrounding communities. Their next show, scheduled for December, will be a retrospective of paintings by the late Rod Briggs, who used the gallery space as a studio for many years.

The gallery is located at located at 2221 East Broadway in Long Beach, CA. Regular gallery hours are Thursday & Friday from 4-6 p.m,, and Saturday & Sunday from 1-4 p.m. To learn more about the the artists and their work, visit photovarious.dphoto.com. To learn about LBCG and their upcoming shows, visit longbeachcreativegroup.com. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/LongBeachCreativeGroup.