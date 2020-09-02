Decomposing body found in storage container in LA River in Long Beach

A decomposing body was found in a storage container in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday, Sept.1.

The body was found about 7 p.m. Monday near the 3700 block of East 208th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the decomposing body was partially enclosed within a storage container and was found resting in a shallow portion of the Los Angeles River,” according to a police statement.

The coroner’s office is working to determine the person’s identity and cause of death, according to police.

The map provided pinpoints to the location near where the body was found, not the exact location.