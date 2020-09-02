LBCC Oversight Committee seeking new member

The Long Beach Community College District (LBCCD) Citizens’ Oversight Committee (COC), which oversees District bond projects, is seeking a new member to represent the Local Business Community. Applications are now being accepted and are due by Fri., Oct. 2, 2020.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and reside within the LBCCD boundary, which includes the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Applicants also need to be current members of a Local Business Community. This requirement includes that the applicant is a business owner, or is currently a member of a chamber of commerce or business improvement district that is active within the District boundaries.

The LBCCD Board of Trustees will be asked to approve the new member at its Oct. 28, 2020 meeting. The term of service for the new appointee will be Oct. 29, 2020 through June 30, 2022. The COC has two mandatory meetings each year and may schedule others as needed. Future meeting dates for the COC are Feb. 1, 2021 and Aug. 16, 2021.

The COC oversees both Measure E, a $440-million bond measure approved by the voters in 2008, and Measure LB, an $850-million bond measure approved by the voters in 2016. Funds are used exclusively for the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation or replacement of LBCCD facilities, or the acquisition or lease of real property for use by the District.

Complete information about the bond measures, the COC, and the application form can be found online at lbcc.edu/citizens-oversight-committee. Community members can call (562) 938-4540 with questions.