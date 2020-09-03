Man pleads not guilty to 2017 murder of victim found buried in back yard

A Long Beach resident pleaded not guilty Sept. 2 to murder and other counts stemming from the death of a man who went missing in 2017 and whose remains were found about six months later in the defendant’s back yard.

Scott Leo, 54, could face a potential life prison sentence if convicted of one count each of murder, involuntary manslaughter, maintaining a place for using methamphetamine and GHB and two counts of furnishing methamphetamine and GHB, with allegations of causing great bodily injury.

Zachary Kennedy, 31, was last seen alive at Leo’s home on Oct. 22, 2017, and was reported missing that month, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Evidence uncovered by Long Beach police during a lengthy investigation into Kennedy’s disappearance showed that Leo was aware of Kennedy’s dire condition due to an overdose but that he failed to call emergency services, prosecutors allege.

Police found Kennedy’s body — with his feet severed — buried in Leo’s back yard on May 3, 2018.

Leo was arrested Monday at his home in the 500 block of West 8th Street and remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

He is due back in a Long Beach courtroom next Wednesday for a bail review hearing.