Reopening+of+indoor+hair+salons+and+barbershops+to+be+allowed+under+Long+Beach+Health+Order

An updated protocol for Long Beach’s Safer at Home Health Order will be issued by the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services that will permit hair salons and barbershops to reopen indoors if they follow certain guidelines, according to a press release.

These guidelines are designed to protect employees and patrons and control the spread of COVID-19, the press release stated. The change will be effective on Thursday, Sept. 3 and until further notice.

“We are starting to make some real progress with our positivity rate and hospitalizations both decreasing,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We need to stay vigilant and safe as we move towards some additional safe reopenings.”

Some of the guidelines include:

• Operating at a maximum of 25% capacity.

• Continuing to operate outdoors to the extent feasible.

• Ensuring physical distancing measures.

• Ensuring everyone is wearing cloth face coverings while in the salon or barbershop.

-Clients should wear face coverings with ear loops to ensure that face coverings can be worn throughout the hair service.

• Establishing an outdoor reception area where customers can check in.

• Using barriers (such as plexiglass) at reception areas or other areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained in order to minimize exposure between workers and customers.

• Staggering appointments to reduce reception congestion and to ensure adequate time for proper cleaning and sanitation between each customer visit.

• Walk-in appointments will not be available.

• Serving only one client at a time.

• Encouraging the use of credit cards and contactless payment systems.

-If electronic or card payment is not possible, customers should come with exact cash payment or check, if available.

• Magazines, coffee and other amenities will not be available.

• Other personal grooming businesses, such as nail salons and spa services, including massage, facials and waxing are still prohibited.

The updated health protocol comes after the State of California presented a four-tier, color-coded system that will utilize daily coronavirus case numbers and positivity rates to lead the safe reopening of businesses, the press release noted.

According to the press release, the City of Long Beach and Los Angeles County fall in the purple tier (Widespread) of the new system, which permits salons, barbershops, and malls to continue indoor operations.

City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis put this action into place and “in accordance with the Emergency Powers granted to the City Manager through the Proclamation of Local Emergency. It is effective as of September 3, 2020, and will continue until it is extended, rescinded or amended in writing by the Health Officer,” the press release said.