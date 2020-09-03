Long+Beach+man+suspected+of+killing+wife+rearrested

A Long Beach man suspected of killing his wife was re-arrested after being released from custody in June pending further investigation, authorities said today.

The body of Debbie Allen, 63, of Long Beach, was found with signs of decomposition and wounds to her upper body at her home in the 1000 block of Harding Street on June 17 about 11:35 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. The cause of death was not released.

Her husband, 74-year-old Henry Allen, was not home, but authorities located and arrested him in Barstow, police said. He was booked for murder, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Officer “requested additional information pertaining to the investigation,” and Allen was released on June 19.

Investigators discovered “supporting forensic evidence” and filed an arrest warrant on Sept. 1. Allen was arrested that day in Redlands in San Bernardino County, police said. He was booked for murder and being held on $1.02 million bail.