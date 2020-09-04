September 4, 2020 | Vol. XLII No. 37

Signal Tribune|September 4, 2020
‘AFutureSuperHero and Friends’ to host backpack giveaway for children with disabilities and special needs on Sept. 5
Long Beach man charged with wife’s killing
Possible armed woman holed up overnight inside Long Beach apartment unit surrenders
Long Beach man suspected of killing wife rearrested
750 school supply bags are claimed in less than an hour at the Local Hearts Foundation Back to School Drive
Reopening of indoor hair salons and barbershops to be allowed under Long Beach Health Order
Man pleads not guilty to 2017 murder of victim found buried in back yard
Wood & Salt Tavern is set for its soft opening
Cesar Rodriguez’s family marches to Wardlow station, site of in-custody death three years ago
Long Beach doubles down on Shakespeare
The Signal Tribune newspaper
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
