Possible armed woman holed up overnight inside Long Beach apartment unit surrenders

A woman believed to be armed and holed up inside a Long Beach apartment for at least three hours surrendered this morning without incident, police said.

Police officers did not immediately recover a handgun they think the woman had and remained at the scene searching for the weapon, according to Long Beach Police Department PIO Arantxa Chavarria.

Officers were dispatched at 12:50 a.m. to the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue regarding two women having a dispute, Chavarria said.

The victim said she was struck by an unknown object, causing non-life threatening injuries, adding that her alleged attacker was armed, she said.

The victim fled the scene and police “found evidence” that her alleged attacker was in her apartment unit.

A couple of hours later, a SWAT team was dispatched to the location and the woman surrendered without incident about 5:50 a.m., Chavarria said.