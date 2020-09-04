‘AFutureSuperHero and Friends’ to host backpack giveaway for children with disabilities and special needs on Sept. 5

AFutureSuperHero and Friends, a non-profit organization committed to helping the underprivileged, is excited to announce its Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway in partnership with Tichenor Clinic.

According to a press release sent by AFutureSuperHero, the event is arranged exclusively for children with disabilities and special needs, a community that is often ignored in other mainstream giveaway events.

The Back to School Drive-Thru event will be hosted at the Tichenor Clinic for Children, located at 1660 Termino Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

AFutureSuperHero along with his friends will be giving away free backpacks that carry back to school supplies at the event.

Giveaways will be handed out by Deadpool Ross, participants can register at afuturesuperhero.com/back-to-school-give-away.

To ensure the safety of all those present, every adult and child at the event will be required to observe COVID-19 safety guidelines and must wear masks.

Volunteers at the event will also be ensuring that all attendees observe social distancing.

Yuri Williams, founder of AFutureSuperHero and Friends, spoke about the collaboration and said, “I am deeply thankful to the organizers at Tichenor Clinic for helping us arrange this initiative. It is our way of reaching out to all kids with special needs and disabilities and telling them that we see you, we hear you, and we care for you. I hope that every child that attends the event walks away with a smile on their face.

I would also like to take a moment to appeal to everyone out there – It’s a difficult time for us all, so look after yourselves and help out where you can. That’s the only way we can get through this. ”