Long Beach man charged with wife’s killing

A 74-year-old Long Beach man has been charged with murdering his wife, who was found dead in their home in June, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

Henry Lee Allen is accused of fatally stabbing his 63-year-old wife, Debbie, whose decomposing body was discovered June 17 by police during a welfare check at their home in the 1000 block of Harding Street.

Allen was initially arrested after being located that day in Barstow, but was released from custody a week later after the District Attorney’s Office requested further investigation into his wife’s death.

Allen was re-arrested Wednesday in Redlands after investigators found “supporting forensic evidence,” according to police.

He remains jailed in lieu of $1.02 million bail pending arraignment, which has not yet been scheduled.

The murder charge includes an allegation that he used a knife during the commission of the crime.

Allen could face a potential maximum life prison term if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.