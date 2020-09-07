Long Beach man shot to death in Lawndale identified
A Long Beach man was fatally shot in Lawndale, authorities said Monday, Sept.7.
He was Derrick Williams, 53, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
The shooting occurred at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 15900 block of Freeman Avenue, according to Deputy Maria Lucero of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies investigating a report of a gunshot victim found Williams lying in the street with multiple wounds, Lucero said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect information was available, she said.
