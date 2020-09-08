The LGBTQ Center will not renew employment contract for Executive Director Porter Gilberg

Gilberg had been on administrative leave since late June after a letter surfaced accusing him of alleged racist and sexist behavior.

The employment contract for LGBTQ Center Long Beach’s Executive Director Porter Gilberg will not be renewed, the Board of Directors announced in a press release, effective Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

“A national search process led by an executive search firm and the Board of Directors, with input from Center management, will begin immediately,” the press release said.

“The fundamental goal of a LGBTQ Center is to be a safe space for clients as well as staff,” Board President Stella Ursua said. “We want to ensure the environment at the LGBTQ Center Long Beach is consistent with The Center’s values and mission of embodying a culturally inclusive community. We are determined to continue to grow for our staff and our clients in the Greater Long Beach area.”

According to the press release, Gilberg had been on administrative leave since June 29, 2020, after a letter from SaveTheCenterLB addressed to the Board detailed accusations of alleged racist and sexist behavior by Gilberg.

See related:Former employees pen open letter alleging a history of hostile workplace behavior at the LGBTQ Center of Long Beach

The Board went on to hire independent counsel and an outside private investigator to look into the allegations cited by 14 former employees, in response. The press release also stated that an internal investigation had been launched in late February following three complaints but was put on hold due to challenges the organization faced by the pandemic. The press release went on to state that a Human Resources firm was contracted in early August to oversee human resource functions for the Center.

According to the press release, while Gilberg was on administrative leave, through “an external independent investigation,” the Board found that Gilberg’s values did not align with those of The Center.

“As a consequence, the Board has elected to move forward with the search for a new executive director,” the press release said.

Gilberg began his time at the LGBTQ Center Long Beach as a volunteer in 2007 and moved up through staff positions until becoming executive director in the year 2014.

“The Board recognizes Mr. Gilberg’s many achievements during his tenure,” Ursua added. According to the press release, during Gilberg’s tenure from 2015 to 2019, The Center’s annual revenue doubled resulting in $2 million and full-time employees increased from 14 to 26.

“However, the Board believes it is time for a new leader to build on our spectacular growth and improve the workplace culture to reflect our values of strength through diversity and being a safe haven where people can thrive.”