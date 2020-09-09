Two charged with human trafficking of three teenage girls

A Carson man and a San Bernardino woman were charged Tuesday, Sept. 8 with human trafficking of three teenage girls who had been reported missing from Long Beach and cities in two neighboring counties.

Mycal Brandon Ruff, 32, and Dezere Renee Romero, 21, are charged with three counts of human trafficking of a minor for a commercial sex act.

Ruff and Romero allegedly caused the three girls — ages 15 to 17 — to engage in commercial sex work to benefit the defendants between April and August, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The girls had been listed as missing persons from Long Beach, San Bernardino and Hemet, according to Long Beach police detectives, who started investigating the prostitution of a minor near the 100 block of 28th Street, near Veterans Park, on Aug. 13.

Detectives met with the teen and were given consent to search her phone, which led them to the two other juvenile trafficking victims, who were located by detectives on Aug. 14 and Aug. 26, police said.

“The victims relayed to detectives that they were forced to perform prostitution acts for a pimp named Brandon Ruff,” according to a Long Beach Police Department statement. “Ruff was aided by Dezere Romero, who helpedmmanage the minors on his behalf.”

Ruff was arrested Aug. 28 by Long Beach police and subsequently released Aug. 31 on $450,000 bond, jail records show.

Romero — who pleaded not guilty — was arrested last Thursday and remains jailed in lieu of $470,000 bail, according to jail records. Her next court date was not immediately available.

If convicted as charged, the two could each face up to 17 years and four months in state prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.