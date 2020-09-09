LB+man+booked+with+murder+after+fatal+shooting+near+10th+Street+and+Cherry+Avenue

A male adult’s death was the result of shots fired in front of a residence in the area of 10th Street and Cherry Avenue on Tuesday, Sept 8 at approximately 7:00 a.m., according to an LBPD press release.

According to the press release, the first responding officers located the victim down in the front yard of a residence. “The officers performed life-saving measures and detected the victim was suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso.” The Long Beach Fire Department determined the victim was deceased at the scene, upon arriving.

The victim was identified as 50-year old Long Beach resident Mathew Hak.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect arrived at Hak’s residence and confronted Hak while outside,” the press release said. “The suspect fired his firearm, striking Hak at least once and also striking a residence.” No other injuries were reported. The suspect then fled the area in his vehicle, which was parked nearby. Detectives learned Hak and the suspect were known to one another. The motive is believed to be an accusation of alleged domestic violence and an alleged assault to one of Hak’s relatives.

The press release stated that the assault had been reported to the LBPD on June 10 of this year. The domestic violence was reported on August 4 of this year and both incidents are being actively investigated.

Long Beach resident Kontharo Kang, 53, was identified as a suspect in the case, the press release said. Kang was located by LBPD detectives and taken into custody at a relative’s home in the 2800 block of E. 63rd. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 4:50 p.m.

Kang was booked into the Long Beach City jail on murder and is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard, Leticia Gamboa, or Ethan Shear at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App Store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.