Long+Beach+tenants+to+begin+receiving+emergency+rental+assistance

Following the City Council’s approval of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the City has begun approving and processing rent payments on behalf of qualified tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which began in July and is administered by the City’s Development Services Department, provides up to $1,000 per month of rental assistance payments for up to three months on behalf of Long Beach residents who have lost income due to COVID-19 and meet federal low-income requirements. The City received more than 2,400 program applications by the July 27, 2020, application due date. More than 1,700 applications were selected through a lottery process. Those applications are currently being reviewed, and the remaining applications have been placed on a waiting list. Applications on the waiting list may be reviewed for eligibility as funding permits. New applications are no longer being accepted for the program.

“This program provides critical relief to renters and landlords impacted by the pandemic in our city,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Providing support to our residents who need it most is more important than ever to help keep our economy going during this challenging time.”

The monthly assistance payments are provided directly to property owners or landlords on behalf of qualifying tenants and will be applicable to rent due during the eligible period from March 27, 2020, until the end of the City’s Safer at Home Health Order. Payments will be processed as applications are approved.

“We remain committed to doing everything that we can to support the City’s renters during this unprecedented time,” said Oscar Orci, Director of Development Services. “Since the start of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, our staff has been working tirelessly to assist tenants and has addressed more than 3,800 resident inquiries.”

The program is funded by a $3 million federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) and $2 million in re-appropriated HOME Investment Partnership Program funds. Additionally, the Office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has contributed $300,000 in funding for the program.

Last month, the City approved the second extension of an emergency ordinance that halts evictions for residential and certain commercial tenants. In a related effort, the City Council is also currently exploring various assistance options for property owners who have been impacted by COVID-19, including property tax refunds and the possibility of a revolving loan fund.

For additional information, visit the Long Beach Development Services website and view the City’s Resources for Homeowners, Renters, and Landlords.