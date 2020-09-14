Long Beach Public Library series ‘Vida Latina’ to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

The Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) will host a variety of virtual events between September 15 and October 15 as part of Hispanic Heritage month. The LBPL event series, called ‘Vida Latina,’ is now in its second year. This year’s series will stream every Tuesday and Saturday on the library’s Facebook page.

“Our public libraries continue to offer great opportunities for learning,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Join us virtually through our libraries to celebrate the amazing culture and heritage of our Latinx community during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The virtual events will cover an array of topics, including Latinx folk art, food demonstrations featuring cookbooks from the library’s collection, bilingual storytime for toddlers and preschoolers, family crafts, a storytelling workshop for teens and retellings of popular myths and legends from Latin America.

“Our libraries and staff exist to serve everyone in our community. I’m glad to see the increase in the number of Latinx individuals and families who attend our events and utilize our services such as homework help and career assistance,” said Glenda Williams, Director of Library Services. “I’m proud that staff continues to be responsive to our Latinx residents as they envision the library’s place in the community.”

To see the full schedule of programs celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, visit lbpl.org or call the library on Tuesdays – Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., at 562.570.7500.