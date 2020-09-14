Long Beach Gives aims to raise $1M for 150+ nonprofits during Sept. 24 online fundraiser

Long Beach Gives returns for a second year and aims to raise $1M in support of 150+ nonprofits in the community of Long Beach. Their online campaign is set for Thursday, Sept. 24 and will help people find, learn about and be able to easily donate to causes they believe in. The goals of Long Beach Gives are to raise awareness about nonprofits and the critical role they play in the community and to inspire people to give generously to nonprofits– creating a strong community where everyone can thrive.

Last year, Long Beach Gives surpassed its fundraising goal of $350,000 and raised over $822,000 for the 93 participating organizations.

The 24-hour fundraiser will be held virtually making it a safe and easy way to give together. The event also provides Long Beach nonprofits the opportunity to gain exposure and start relationships with new donors.

Local participating nonprofits include:

• Filipino Migrant Center

• Farm Lot 59

• Century Villages at Cabrillo

• Long Beach BLAST

• Meals on Wheels of Long Beach

• Live Love Animal Rescue

• WomenShelter of Long Beach

• Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Foundation

• The Jazz Angels

• Golden State Humane Society

• Rancho Los Cerritos

• Fix Long Beach

Those who wish to learn more can visit their official website at longbeachgives.org. Visitors can learn about the 150+ participating nonprofits who aid local issues including animal welfare, arts and culture, social justice, homelessness, education and more.