Aquarium+of+the+Pacific+accepting+applications+for+African+American+scholarship+program

The Aquarium of the Pacific is now accepting applications for a new scholarship program that will award $50,000 each year to support African American students who demonstrate a commitment to studies related to careers in the aquarium field. Participants must be pursuing studies in the areas of ocean education, animal husbandry, water quality, building maintenance or facilities, microbiology, and business management.

Requirements:

• Proof of acceptance or enrollment in an accredited university, community college, or trade school with field of study related to aquarium fields listed above.

• Proof of a cumulative GPA in the most recent academic year of 3.0 or above.

• Resume or CV.

• Two letters of recommendation from non-Aquarium affiliated professional(s) and/or instructor(s).

• 500-word essay describing what inspired you to pursue further education in the field of study. Describe your long-term professional goals in the aquarium field.

The scholarship is available to residents of California with African American heritage of any age as long as they meet the proof of acceptance or enrollment as listed above. Aquarium of the Pacific employees, volunteers, and Board and their immediate families are not eligible.

Applications are due online or through the mail by midnight on Oct. 15, 2020. Online applications can be submitted here, and physical copies can be mailed to African American Scholar Program, Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802.

Winners of the scholarship will be chosen by a committee of Aquarium staff and community members, and notified of their acceptance no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

This scholarship is made possible through donations. Donations can be made online, or by contacting Ryan Ashton at the Aquarium development department at (562) 951-1701 or [email protected]