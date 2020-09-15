Supervisor+Janice+Hahn+instructs+LA+County+to+prepare+now+for+eventual+COVID-19+vaccine+distribution

On Tuesday, Sept. 15 the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn to instruct Los Angeles County Departments to act now to prepare for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine to residents when one becomes available.

“We are the largest County in the nation, and when the time comes, we will need to fairly and equitably get a vaccine to over 10 million people,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “We need to start preparing now to receive, store, distribute, and administer a vaccine so we don’t waste any time.”

In recent weeks, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance to State public health officials, prompting them to prepare for COVID-19 vaccination distribution. Currently, there are 37 vaccines in clinical trials and 3 vaccines are in the third phase of trials. Some reports indicate that limited COVID-19 vaccine doses in phase 3 may be available by early November 2020, with substantial increases in vaccine supply slated for 2021.

The CDC provided guidance on what is required for the preparation and distribution of a vaccine. The guidance includes ordering, data reporting, and tailoring of CDC-developed public-facing communications; preparing for the delivery, storage, and handling of the vaccine vials; identifying high risk priority groups that need the vaccine first like healthcare professionals and those living in long term care facilities; and setting up mass vaccination clinics for the general population when more doses of vaccine are available, supply permitting.

Supervisor Hahn’s motion, which passed unanimously, instructs the LA County Department of Public Health to work with relevant departments, local cities, and community agencies to develop a vaccination plan and report back to the Board in 45 days.

Janice Hahn is the supervisor of LA county’s fourth district which includes the cities of Long Beach and Signal Hill.