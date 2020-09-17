New small business grants to be offered by the City of Long Beach

The City of Long Beach announced that applications and program materials are now available for the City’s new Small Business Transition and Technology (SBTT) grants in a press release on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The grants will bring forth financial relief to businesses in the city affected by the pandemic. Additionally, the City started hosting a series of business pop-ups, beginning on August 24, to issue in-person assistance with grant applications as well as other resources for business owners, according to the press release.

“The City remains committed to supporting our small businesses and the groups that have been impacted most by the pandemic,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “These grants will provide much-needed financial support during this unprecedented crisis.”

The Long Beach City Council approved a spending plan in July 2020, for the City’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, which will grant funding for business recovery and resiliency efforts, which includes small business grants.

The SBTT grants will support small businesses throughout the City that have been the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release stated.

There is approximately $3,300,000 is available for the grants, which will “provide working capital grants of up to $5,000 and technology grants of up to $2,000 per business.”

Below is a summary of eligible expenditures for each grant as stated in the press release:

Working Capital Grants

•Commercial rent

•Inventory

•Payroll

•Personal protective equipment

•Furniture, fixtures and equipment that help businesses operate safely

Technology Grants

•Technology solutions that help businesses safely operate and transition to digital services and build their online presence, such as:

•Contactless payment systems

•Queuing systems

•Website development

•Digital marketing and advertising

The small business outreach pop-ups that the City is conducting are taking place in North, West, and Central Long Beach to bring forth additional outreach to parts of the city that traditionally have had less access to information, according to the press release.

Translation services at the pop-ups are available and provided by appointment. The pop-ups are being held outdoors and safety protocols are in place.

Businesses throughout the city of Long Beach can contact the Business Hotline at t 562.570.4BIZ (4249), Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for support with completing grant applications or to request an appointment.

The pop-ups will take place through October 30, 2020, as follows:

Mondays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)

Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Admiral Kidd Park; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library (5870 Atlantic Ave.)

Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library

Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mark Twain Neighborhood Library (1401 E. Anaheim St.)

Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mark Twain Neighborhood Library

The press release also stated that there will be a partnership between the City and community-based organizations to help with business outreach and education.

To learn more about the SBTT grants, all businesses can visit longbeach.gov/4BIZ or contact the City of Long Beach Business Hotline.