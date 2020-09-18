Long Beach Convention Center will serve as LA County Vote Center

Voters will be able to vote-in person or drop off their mail-in ballots at this location starting Oct. 30 through Election Day on Nov. 3.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has announced that the Long Beach Convention Center will serve as a Vote Center for the 2020 Presidential General Election. Voters will be able to vote-in person or drop off their mail-in ballots at this location starting Oct. 30 through Election Day on Nov. 3.

“I want this to be the most accessible, convenient, hassle-free election for voters in LA County history, and that means giving voters options of how and where to vote” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “The Long Beach Convention Center is a landmark that Long Beach residents are familiar with and it is going to be a great option for those voting in-person or dropping off their ballot this Fall.”

This election, every registered voter will be sent a mail-in ballot. Voters can choose to vote-by-mail and track their ballot’s progress using the new Ballot Trax tool, vote in person at any LA County Vote Center, or drop their ballot off at a Vote Center or one of the county’s ballot drop boxes.

Select Vote Centers across LA County will be open beginning Saturday, Oct. 24. All Vote Centers, including the Long Beach Convention Center, will be available beginning Friday, October 30. Every Vote Center will be open every day from 10 AM to 7 PM during the early voting period. On Election Day Vote Centers will be open from 7 AM to 8 PM.

“The Long Beach Convention Center is pleased to be part of the community and the democratic process of voting,” said Steve Goodling, President and CEO of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to welcoming those that come to vote both early and on Election Day!”

To check voter registration status, visit lavote.net. If a voter has moved, changed their name, or would like to change political party affiliation they must re-register to vote either online or with a paper form. The registration deadline is Oct. 19 to be mailed a Vote by Mail ballot.