LBPD Looting Task Force nets additional arrests from May 31st “civil unrest”

Looters breaking into a locally owned 98 cent store on Willow Street in the Wrigley neighborhood of Long Beach on Sunday, May 31.

On June 1, 2020, the Long Beach Police Department formed the Looting Task Force with the sole purpose of conducting criminal investigations for significant crimes during the civil unrest experienced in the city in late May. The task force has since made a multitude of arrests for crimes including looting, burglary, robbery, and vandalism.

Statistics yielded by the task force as of September 15, 2020, are as follow:

• 34 arrests

• 35 arrest warrants obtained

• 54 additional cases submitted to the District Attorney or City Prosecutor

• 26 vehicles impounded

• 27 search warrants served

Below is a summary of arrests and charges of suspects since our latest update:

• Ahmajae Gaybriano, 20-years-old, resident of the City of Los Angeles, was arrested for looting on August 11, 2020, and bail was set at $50,000

• Humberto Perez, Jr., 31-years-old, resident of Long Beach, was arrested for looting on August 11, 2020, and bail was set at $100,000

• Miguel Thompson, 32-years-old, resident of the City of Los Angeles, was arrested for looting on August 19, 2020, and bail was set at $50,000

• Matthew Seefeldt, 22-years-old, resident of Long Beach, was arrested for burglary on September 1, 2020, and bail was set at $100

• Tiffany Bumpers, 36-years-old, resident of the City of Carson, was arrested for looting on September 2, 2020, and bail was set at $50,000

• Paul Sanders, 46-years-old, resident of the City of Los Angeles, was arrested for looting on September 5, 2020, and bail was set at $225,000