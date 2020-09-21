Long Beach Public Library Foundation raises $3.3M for technology, programs, and enhancements at Billie Jean King Main Library

On the one-year anniversary of the grand opening of the Billie Jean King Main Library, the Long Beach Public Library Foundation announced the completion of its New Main Campaign and more than $3.3 million raised for technology, programs, and enhancements at the City’s newest library.

The Campaign initially had a $3 million goal in January 2019. Nearly 500 community members, book clubs, foundations, and local organizations made contributions of all sizes –from $25 and up– to surpass the Campaign goal.

“Thanks to the hundreds of champions of literacy and education who donated to the New Main Campaign,” said Campaign Co-chair Billie Jean King. “It’s an honor to see what a difference the library is making in Long Beach and I hope it continues to improve and enrich the lives of those in our community for years to come.”

Donors to the Campaign include the John Apostle and Helen Apostle Foundation, the Rudolph J. and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation, Rotary Club of Long Beach, the Newell family, Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss, Vic and Patty McCarty, Margaret C. Kott, the W. M. Keck Foundation, the Ahmanson Foundation, the Evalyn M. Bauer Foundation, Peter and Eleanore Schmidt, Cordelia Howard and Doris Soriano, friends and family of former LBPL children’s librarian Dee Navari, several LBUSD teacher librarians, and many families across Long Beach. The full list of donors can be found at lbplfoundation.org/newmain.

“This is the most successful fundraising campaign in our Foundation’s history!” said Library Foundation Board President Sharon Weissman. “We are grateful to all the Founding Donors who helped create this beautiful, modern library that residents of Long Beach will enjoy for generations. The community should be extremely proud of this accomplishment.”

The Library Foundation funded enhancements to the Billie Jean King Main Library including tools for those with disabilities in the Center for Adaptive Technology; laser projectors, a laser cutter, 3D printers, and more innovative technology in the Makerspace Studio; educational oceanic décor throughout the KidSpace and Story Theater; self-check kiosks, a Tech Logic automated materials handling system for efficient check out and drop off of library materials; the restored 1937 murals painted for the Library and more.

“The funds raised by the LBPL Foundation allowed us to take the library user experience to the next level,” said Director of Library Services Glenda Williams. “We are so thankful to have such a dedicated organization to make this library a special place in the heart of downtown Long Beach where all are welcome to learn, explore, connect and be inspired!”

The Library Foundation previously conducted fundraising campaigns for enhancements to the Mark Twain and Michelle Obama Neighborhood Libraries during the inaugural years of those libraries. Nearly $1 million was raised for the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library in 2007 and more than $1 million was raised for the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in 2016.

Although the Main Library is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic, patrons may visit to pick up materials checked out online or by phone and to sign up for a library card, Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. An extensive offering of online resources is available to library cardholders including one-on-one homework help and job search support through Library Foundation funded Brainfuse programs. More information about the Library’s services can be found at longbeach.gov/library.