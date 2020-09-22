Long+Beach+mobile+testing+to+provide+resources+for+immigrant+and+undocumented+community

The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), is launching a new COVID-19 mobile testing program focused on underserved Latinx and undocumented communities with the goal of lowering the barrier for testing access.

The program aims to address the critical discrepancies within the Latinx community for health testing and access.

Mobile testing units are one-stop shops with all of the necessary equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE) and logistical items for testing stowed right on board. Once the testing unit arrives at a site, test facilitators, led by Emergency Medical Technicians, are able to set up a pop-up outdoor test site within a small footprint.

“In California, immigrants and Latinos are among the most likely to contract and die from this virus,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

Mobile testing is typically available weekdays for residents who are not able to leave their residence due to circumstances including mobility issues and certain underlying health conditions.

Now, the City is working in coordination with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles (CHIRLA) to bring mobile testing to West, Central and North Long Beach. Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. without an appointment this week at the following locations:

• Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Westside Christian Church (1594 W. Willow St.)

• Saturday, Sept. 26, at Washington Middle School (1450 Cedar Ave.)

• Sunday, Sept. 27, at Starr King Elementary School (145 E. Artesia Blvd.)

“CHIRLA is proud to join forces with the City of Long Beach to ensure everyone in our community has access to COVID-19 testing and has the information they need to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy, said CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas. “CHIRLA will help promote this valuable community effort far and wide and especially to our immigrant families who are vulnerable to this disease because of their role as essential workers and fear associated with their immigration status.”

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 can also get tested either through their personal healthcare provider if they have one or at one of the six, free COVID-19 testing sites in Long Beach:

• Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.), weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Jordan Plus High School (171 W. Bort St.), weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Long Beach City College, Veterans Stadium (500 E. Lew Davis Dr.), weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Cabrillo High School (2001 Santa Fe Ave.) weekends 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Harbor District (2100 W. Anaheim St.), weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Rapid Assessment Clinic (RAC) at Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus, weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments at these free City testing locations are required and can be made online or by calling the City’s COVID-19 Info Line at 562.570.INFO (4636). Free testing is offered to all residents of Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Paramount and Compton. There are no residency restrictions at the Jordan Plus High School site.

To date, Long Beach has conducted 210,256 COVID-19 tests through City-run sites, a State-run site and private labs.

As of September 22, there have been 11,615 COVID-19 cases in Long Beach, and 238 people have died from the virus. Approximately 10,788 individuals have recovered.