The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old critical missing person, Christian Garcia, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Garcia was last seen leaving his residential care facility in the 6000 block of Paramount Boulevard. He is a dependent adult who is unable to care for himself and is in need of medication.

The critical missing person is described as follows:

• Age: 22-years-old

• Gender: Male

• Race: Black

• Height: 5’7”

• Weight: 150 lbs

• Hair: Black

• Eyes: Brown

Garcia was wearing a dark grey “California” t-shirt and burgundy scrub style pants. He had no visible jewelry, scars, marks or dental work.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.