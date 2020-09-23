City+of+Long+Beach+to+offer+free+Flu+Vaccination+Clinics

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) is offering access to flu vaccinations in the coming season by hosting several community flu vaccination clinics at no charge for individuals without health insurance or those whose healthcare provider does not offer flu vaccines.

“It’s especially important for all residents to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming flu season this year,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We must all do our part to protect ourselves and each other from both the flu and COVID-19.”

The first large-scale clinic of the year will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Long Beach City College Veterans’ Stadium. This drive-up clinic will provide attendees with the option of receiving vaccines without getting out of their vehicle. Anyone 12 years and older can receive the vaccine in a drive-thru; families with children younger than 12 years old will be directed to a walk-up area. No appointment is required.

The clinics will operate on the following days and times through November 21, 2020, or while supplies last:

• Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Long Beach City College Veterans’ Stadium (5000 E. Lew Davis St.)

• Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cabrillo High School (2001 Santa Fe Ave.)

The Health Department highly recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the flu vaccine every year, especially those with a health condition that may increase their risk of serious complications from the flu. According to the health department, the flu vaccine helps develop immunity and can lower the risk of respiratory illness, flu and COVID-19.

“The flu is not something to take lightly,” said City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis. “Even though most people who get the flu will recover fully with minimal medical intervention, others will experience severe illness or death. This year, with the dual threat of COVID-19, it’s especially important that everyone who can get vaccinated does so.”

For most people, flu symptoms can be similar to COVID-19 symptoms and may include fever, chills, aches, pains, and coughing, while for others, the flu can be deadly. Flu shots are especially important for people at high risk for serious complications from the flu, including:

• Infants six months of age and older.

• Those 60 years of age and older.

• Pregnant women.

• Caregivers of seniors or infants.

• Those with underlying chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or a chronic heart, lung, kidney or liver condition.

• Those who are immune-compromised, such as persons with HIV/AIDS and people who are on dialysis or receiving cancer treatment.

• In addition to the free neighborhood flu vaccination clinics, individuals can contact their healthcare provider or pharmacist for a flu shot. Residents may also schedule a flu shot appointment at the Health Department by calling (562) 570-4315 during regular business hours. A small administrative fee will apply at the time of the appointment.

The Health Department also recommends that everyone practice healthy habits to prevent getting or transmitting the flu by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home from work or school if sick.

• Covering mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

• Washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer frequently.

• Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with flu virus.

• If the flu is contracted, taking antiviral drugs as prescribed by a doctor.

For more information about the 2020 flu season, the community is encouraged to visit: longbeach.gov/flu.