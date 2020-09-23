Suspect+arrested+in+connection+to+trafficking+of+two+minors

The recovery of two female juveniles reported as missing persons was the result of a human trafficking investigation. Additionally, one adult suspect was arrested and another adult suspect was issued an arrest warrant, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department

According to the press release an arrest warrant was issued for Semaj Kelly, a 23-year-old City of San Bernardino resident on September 16. Kelly was arrested on September 18 by Long Beach Police Department’s Vice Investigations Section and was booked on one count of Human Trafficking of a victim under 18-years-old. Kelly was held on $175,000 bail.

An arrest warrant was also issued for 27-year-old City of Los Angeles resident, Marcus Jones. The press release stated Jones is currently in federal custody for unrelated drug charges.

Detectives started a missing person’s investigation on February 20, 2020, and “later determined to involve the prostitution of a minor,” the press release stated. The statement goes on to say that detectives received information that the minor was being trafficked in Montclair.

“[They] subsequently arranged to meet the minor at a location where detectives later recovered the victim on March 10, 2020. Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned the victim was forced to perform prostitution acts for two different sex traffickers; Jones and Kelly,” the press release said.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that there was an additional juvenile-trafficking victim who was recovered by detectives on March 13, 2020.

The juveniles, ages 15 and 16 were reported as missing persons from Long Beach and Los Angeles, respectively.

“The victims who were identified by detectives were provided with victim-centered services through the Los Angeles County First Responder Protocol for Sexually Exploited Children,” the press release stated.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Long Beach Police Department’s Vice Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7219.