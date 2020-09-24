Long Beach Airport Gets $11.6M federal grant for taxiway reconstruction

Photo courtesy City of LB In this 2017 file photo: Completed renovations to Long Beach Airport's Parking Structure A are intended to make accessibility to the terminal easier for locals traveling during the holidays, according to airport and City of Long Beach officials.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao today announced $335 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 80 airports in 25 states, including $11.6 million for taxiway reconstruction at Long Beach Airport.

The grants will be used for a variety of infrastructure and safety projects, including purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.

“Airport infrastructure projects funded by this $335 million in federal funding will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities,” Chao said.

The projects are being funded with $300 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $35 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grants.

“These 61 AIP grants will allow airports around the country to begin and complete projects that are vital to the safe and efficient operation of our nation’s airports,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.