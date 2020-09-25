Fatal+shooting+at+Gumbiner+park+under+investigation

On Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Gumbiner park located in the 800 block of E. 7th Street regarding a report of a shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Officers began life-saving measures and requested paramedics. Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded and rendered medical aid, however the victim was later determined deceased at the scene. At this time, the victim is only being identified as a male adult pending notification to next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the Victim was in the park when unknown suspect(s) approached him and began shooting. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction. The exact motive for the shooting is currently unknown. Detectives are actively working to gather additional information to further the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Adrian Garcia and Sean Magee at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.

The map provided above pinpoints to an approximate location where the incident occurred not the exact location.