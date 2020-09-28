CSULB issues quarantine, pauses on-campus instruction after COVID-19 outbreak

California State University, Long Beach has placed all students who live on campus in quarantine after five students tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those five, four live in residence halls and one lives off-campus, university officials said this weekend.

“Late yesterday, we became aware of a number of students who have not heeded our guidance related to COVID-19 precautions and congregated socially off campus earlier this month,” CSULB President Jane Close Conoley said in a statement.

The statement outlined a number of measures that the campus will be taking to prevent further spread.

• Placing all on-campus residents in quarantine and, in conjunction with the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, will be testing all of these students soon

• Pausing in-person instruction for two weeks to allow for contact tracing

• Offering tests to employees who have the need to be tested

• Continued partnership with public health officials to understand the ultimate scope of those who are impacted and assist with contact tracing in the broader community

• Cleaning and disinfecting facilities as needed

• Investigating related student conduct issues and addressing them appropriately

San Diego State issued a similar quarantine this summer. SDSU has reported at least 819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its campus reopened Aug. 24.

“As you know, we took a conservative approach to the fall semester by vastly reducing the number of students in our residence halls and the number of classes offered on campus,” Conoley said. “Unfortunately, even with our proactive efforts, we need to adapt and respond to this new challenge. We will keep our community informed as we learn more.”