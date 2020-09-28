LB activist accused of striking two people with car at Yorba Linda protest

A 40-year-old Long Beach woman is being held on possible charges including attempted murder after allegedly driving her car into a group of Donald Trump supporters in Yorba Linda.

A “March 4 Equality” against police violence and systemic racism organized by the Urban Organizers Coalition began at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Yorba Linda Public Library parking lot.

Down the street at the intersection of Imperial Hwy. and Yorba Linda Blvd, a much larger group of counter protesters in support of President Donald Trump supporters, who waved American flags and held pro-Trump signs, had also organized.

Shortly after, at about 2:30pm, the two groups began confronting each other. The Trump counter protesters had also made their way down to the library parking lot infiltrating where the March 4 Equality participants had been rallying at initially and the clashing began getting physical between both parties with an estimated 250 individuals being involved .

This was the scene when I arrived. Note the white power hand sign, the Trumper demanding to know a person's nationality, and another Trumper at the end threatening a person with a weapon, saying their shield "won't stop what I have in my hand" pic.twitter.com/G6nNqvVuWn — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) September 27, 2020

According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department press release, due to reports of physical altercations occurring between the two protest groups and reports of individuals within the crowd having weapons, the demonstration was declared an unlawful assembly at 2:40 p.m. and ordered everyone to leave the area.

Tatiana “Tia” Turner, an activist from Long Beach who is the founder and organizer for the grassroots organization “Caravan 4 Justice” — a car-based protest in solidarity with BLM who is dedicated to educating, organizing and mobilizing the community for change — was exiting the Yorba Linda Public Library parking lot when she allegedly drove her compact car through an intersection and struck two counter-protesters, a man and woman.

On videos of the incident that surfaced online, it showed a massive amount of Trump counter protesters had surrounded Turner’s car, including the man who was struck, who has not been identified. It could be seen that prior to being hit, he was standing stagnant in front of Turner’s car with his cellphone in hand recording Turner and her vehicle.

OC Sheriffs declared an unlawful assembly as Trumpers continued to push into the parking lot. A car ran straight through the crowd of Trump supporters, injuring at least one person. The Trump supporters broke the back window as the car drove off pic.twitter.com/6Ois7oDY4u — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) September 27, 2020

It was then that Turner accelerated briefly before stopping and accelerating again as counter-protesters began throwing objects including flagpoles at her vehicle, striking and shattering through her rear window as she was being chased by the Trump supporters and the OCSD before being detained by the sheriffs.

“The man suffered two broken legs and the woman had major injuries,” Sgt. Dennis Breckner said. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries and are expected to survive.

Turner was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to OCSD PIO Carrie Braun. The investigation is ongoing.

She was being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to Orange County jail records.

A total of 250 protesters converged at the scene, Breckner estimated, adding that everyone eventually left and roads were reopened.

The Urban Organizers Coalition who organized the March 4 Equality released a statement after the incident, “Urban Organizers Coalition (UOC), a group of grassroots organizers, participated in the March for Equality event on Saturday, September 26 in Yorba Linda. With regards to the event, our heartfelt sympathies are with those who were injured at the rally. The details of this event are currently being investigated and UOC will issue another public statement once we have additional information.”

A 47-year-old Yorba Linda man at the protest, who would only give his name as Mike because he feared Antifa-leaning elements might seek to harm him, told City News Service that he’s been getting together with a group of several dozen other locals every other week for patriotic rallies.

He claimed he personally saw three Trump supporters injured by the car that was hemmed in and trying to drive away. But he also said the “Make America Great Again” demonstrators had been harassing the woman, causing the panicked look on her face.

“They started to pound on her car,” he said, while clutching a carefully rolled up American flag. “It took damage.”

Mike told CNS he witnessed one female counter-protester get swept under the vehicle, as well as a male counter-protester who suffered an ankle injury. He said another male counter-protester suffered minor abrasions.

What happened to Turner is a stark contrast in comparison to two similar incidents in Hollywood on Thursday, Sept. 24 where two cars ran through BLM protesters, leaving two people hospitalized. The Los Angeles Police Department detained and quickly released both drivers.