City+announces+request+for+proposals+for+meal+and+grocery+delivery

A new food security program to expand food delivery services is being launched by the City of Long Beach according to a press release by the City.

Businesses and organizations interested in participating in the program are encouraged to apply by Monday, Oct. 5. The new free meal and grocery delivery program “will benefit a broad segment of the community,” according to the press release, with the potential to serve approximately 100,000 people while also remaining cost-effective.

According to the press release, this will be the first of many opportunities that will support those who need additional assistance in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any organizations interested in obtaining funding to get groceries or prepare, package and deliver meals to residents who are eligible, along with administering outreach, eligibility screening and enrollment services can submit application through the City’s Vendor Portal, PlanetBids, by 11 a.m. on Monday, October 5,

The press release stated that the overall poverty rate in Long Beach prior to the pandemic was 18% and there were census tracts in Long Beach where 30% of households were issued Special Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the need for food assistance, especially in low-income households and among older adults.

The City received Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to support relief and community recovery and resiliency. Long Beach City Council allocated $3,000,000 toward food security initiatives. A portion of these CARES Act funds will support this new initiative.