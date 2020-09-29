WomenShelter+of+Long+Beach+to+host+a+month+of+online+events+for+Domestic+Violence+Awareness+Month

WomenShelter of Long Beach is holding a month of online events in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October.

With the hashtag “We Have Work to Do” #WHW2D, the shelter has prepared a 31-day calendar of events that address topics related to domestic violence.

“Coping with the effects of a pandemic, struggling to dismantle systemic racism, and addressing natural disasters have brought longstanding inequities and injustices to the forefront across the globe,” a press release from WomenShelter of Long Beach stated.

“As an organization serving domestic violence victims and survivors, we have witnessed how these issues have compounded the trauma, barriers, and vulnerability of those affected by domestic violence.”

Activity days include discussions like “How is COVID-19 affecting domestic violence victims and survivors?” and “Healing Together: shifting approaches to end intimate partner violence” by the Alliance for Boys and Men of Color.

“At WomenShelter, it has become abundantly clear that we have work to do as individuals, service providers, communities, and a nation,” the press release stated.

The 31-day calendar of events begins this Thursday, Oct. 1 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 31.

For more information, visit womenshelterlb.org.