17+additional+CSULB+students+test+positive+for+COVID-19

Cal State Long Beach reported 17 new COVID-19 cases among its students today, 10 of whom live on campus.

The university announced Saturday it was pausing in-person instruction for two weeks and placing residents in student housing under quarantine after five students — four of whom lived in CSULB residence halls — tested positive for COVID-19.

The additional cases were confirmed through further investigation, in which the university partnered with public-health agencies to conduct contact

tracing and testing of its residential population.

The university said it learned about additional social gatherings attended by students over the last month which violate public health guidance and the university’s directives.

Some students who live on-campus have decided to quarantine off-campus. Of the 328 students who live on campus, 206 remain, according to the university.

“As you know, we took a conservative approach to the fall semester by vastly reducing the number of students in our residence halls and the number of classes offered on campus,” university President Jane Close Conoley said.

“Unfortunately, even with our proactive efforts we need to adapt and respond to this new challenge.”