Updated+health+order+to+allow+further+re-openings+in+Long+Beach

The reopening will be in accordance with strict protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.

An updated Health Order allowing for further reopening of certain industries and services will be issued by the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, according to a press release from the City.

The changes will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 and will be in alignment with the State and Los Angeles County purple tier health guidelines, the press release stated.

“Long Beach continues to make significant progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and, like the rest of L.A. County, we are able to make additional adjustments to our health orders,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “But we need to remain cautious, careful, and safe.”

The updated Health Order as well as the protocols will be provided at a later time today and will include details for both operators and visitors to spaces that are reopening.

An overview of the changes are outlined below:

Nail Salons

Under the new order, nail salons are allowed to open at a maximum 25% capacity if they adhere to safety guidelines, which include:

• Continuing to operate outdoors to the extent feasible.

• Ensuring physical distancing measures.

• Ensuring that everyone is wearing face coverings while in the salon.

• If operating outdoors, establishing an outdoor reception area where customers can check-in.

• Using barriers (such as plexiglass) at reception areas or other areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained in order to minimize exposure between workers and customers.

• Staggering appointments to reduce reception congestion and to ensure adequate time for proper cleaning and sanitation between each customer visit. No walk-ins will be allowed.

• Encouraging the use of credit cards and contactless payment systems.

• Removing magazines, coffee stations and similar amenities.

Other personal grooming businesses that are still prohibited include: spa services like massage, facials and waxing.



Playgrounds & Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Outdoor playgrounds run by the City and outdoor fitness equipment operated by the City may open with safety protocols in place in order to reduce community spread.

Rules for using these facilities include:

• Washing or sanitizing hands before and after using the equipment.

• Wearing face coverings (everyone age 2 and older).

• Maintaining a physical distance of six feet or more while using the equipment.

• No eating or drinking at the playground to ensure face coverings are worn at all times.

Adult supervision will be required at playgrounds to make sure that the safety protocols outlined above are met. Parks, Recreation and Marine also will support safety efforts by:

• Increasing the cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.

• Supplying signage and physical distancing markers.

• Establishing reservation protocols for the exclusive use of playground equipment for preschools, child care organizations or other program cohorts.

The press release stated that family fun center activities in public parks and on public property may be permitted to open outdoors with restrictions in place. Those details will be coming soon in the Health Order.



Schools

Waivers from public and private schools for in-person instruction for TK-2nd grades, consistent with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, will start being accepted by the City.

According to the press release, limited in-person services and instruction for students with disabilities, English learners, at-risk students and high-need students in public and private K-12 schools may continue. This must be limited to no more than 25% of maximum occupancy.

“Decisions as to whether to request a waiver is at the discretion of the private and public school systems in accordance with their ability to meet the criteria and adhere to all State legal requirements and labor law,” the press release stated.



Bars, Breweries, Distilleries and Wineries

Breweries, Bars, pubs, brewpubs, craft distilleries and wineries that do not have a City restaurant permit may operate outdoors under these conditions:

• Sit-down, dine-in bona fide meals are provided by a meal provider regularly engaged in the business of preparing and offering bona fide meals for sale to the public (e.g. traditional restaurant, food truck).

• Specific temporary, City-issued or State-issued permits required for the activity are obtained prior to operation.

• Alcohol must be purchased in the same transaction as a bona fide meal.

• Food, beverage and alcohol service shall be provided to customers seated at tables outdoors.

• Customers are prohibited from ordering and/or picking up food or beverages indoors.

• The establishment operates in accordance with State and local laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, the Dine-In Restaurant Protocols and regulations implemented by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

• Indoor operations of these establishments must remain closed to the public.

Additional amendments include an update to the Protocols for Higher Education, which would require testing of students on campus with 48-hour turnaround time and would not allow student-athletes to live on campus.

“This action was put in place by the City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, and in accordance with the Emergency Powers granted to the City Manager through the Proclamation of Local Emergency. It is effective as of October 5, 2020, and will continue until it is extended, rescinded or amended in writing by the Health Officer,” the press release stated.

The State revealed its Blueprint for a Safer Economy in August, a framework that tracks the spread of COVID-19 and establishes reopening guidelines by using a four-tier color-coded system.

In late September, the State announced that counties falling in the purple tier, such as Los Angeles County, which includes the City of Long Beach, could permit the operations highlighted to resume with modifications.