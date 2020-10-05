Man arrested in shooting of man, 3-year-old boy in Long Beach

A man was arrested today for allegedly shooting another man and a 3-year-old boy, both believed to be members of his family, Long Beach police said.

The shooting occurred about 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East 10th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Both victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were in stable condition, police said.

“Detectives responded to the scene, recovered evidence, and quickly learned the suspect’s whereabouts,” according to a police statement. “This morning, the suspect was taken into custody in the city of Cypress. The suspect is a male adult believed to be a relative of the victims, but the motivation for the shooting is still unknown.”

The name of the suspect and the victims were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-570-7370, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.