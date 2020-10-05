New+Atlantic+Farms+Bridge+Housing+Community+in+North+Long+Beach+opens

The City of Long Beach unveiled the new Atlantic Farms Bridge Housing Community (ABC) virtually on Thursday, Oct. 1. The village-style development, located at 6841-6845 Atlantic Avenue in North Long Beach, will help address a critical gap in the City’s Continuum of Care and offer a safe place and supportive resources for individuals experiencing homelessness.

“Homelessness remains a critical issue here in Long Beach and across the state,” says Mayor Robert Garcia. “The new Atlantic Farms Bridge Housing Community we are opening this week delivers comprehensive support to transition people experiencing homelessness in Long Beach into long-term housing.”

The bridge housing model is designed to match people to housing options as they become available, with supportive services to help individuals move into permanent housing as quickly as possible. The 2.28-acre community consists of modular-style dormitories for adults with a total capacity of 125. In adherence with COVID-19 safety and physical distancing guidelines, the site’s capacity has temporarily been reduced to 100 adults.

“The opening of bridge housing in Uptown reflects our community’s compassion and leadership in addressing a critical issue in our city, our capacity to deal with the homelessness and its effects on our community,” said Councilmember Rex Richardson. “The Atlantic Farms Bridge Housing Community demonstrates our commitment to building a more resilient community, while dispelling myths and misconceptions about neighborhood safety and quality of life.”

ABC is the first of a two-phase project on the site that will include a state-of-the-art campus for housing and services and a variety of supportive housing types focused on the specific needs of individuals experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness.

The Atlantic Farms Bridge Housing Community is a low-barrier facility designed to allow people access whenever they are ready for support. The campus will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round. It features:

• Intake, security and COVID-19 health screening space.

Common areas, including:

• A kitchen

• A dining room

• A lounge

• Laundry facilities

• Gender-specific and gender-neutral restrooms and showers.

• Case management/service connection offices.

• A family respite room (for emergency overnight use).

Several outdoor amenities, including:

• A dining area

• A dog run and pet relief area

• Charging station

• Storage and parking

Participants at ABC will work to achieve permanent housing while having access to supportive services, including:

• Rapid rehousing.

• Health services.

• Mental health and substance use treatment.

• Employment training.

• Benefits advocacy.

• Education services.

“This is a first-of-its-kind project in Long Beach that will help address the issue of homelessness in our city and propel those most in need on a path to permanent housing and long-term stability,” said Deputy City Manager Teresa Chandler. “The ABC is a testament to our dedication to providing equitable opportunities, including safe housing and essential services, for everyone across our community.”

The non-profit organization Volunteers of America, Los Angeles (VOALA) has been selected through a competitive request for proposal (RFP) to operate the site, under a contract with the City of Long Beach. Their staff and security will be on site at all times to ensure the safety of residents and employees. Access to the site will begin at the Multi-Service Center (1301 W. 12th St.) or through outreach services.

In February 2019, the Long Beach City Council approved the acquisition of the site to operate and establish a permanent year-round bridge housing community for people experiencing homelessness. The project has been made possible by an $8 million in State Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) funding and more than $3 million in Los Angeles County Measure H funding.

For information on the City’s homeless services, visit longbeach.gov/health. If you or someone you know is currently experiencing homelessness, please contact the Multi-Service Center at 562-570-4500.