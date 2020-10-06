GoFundMe set up for 3-year-old boy who was shot

A GoFundMe has been launched to raise funds for 3-year-old Ajon Guillory who was shot on Sunday, Oct. 4.

According to the GoFundMe page, Guillroy is in stable condition and recovering from three gunshot wounds from a shooting that occurred about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 in the 1100 block of East 10th Street. An adult male was also shot and wounded and both victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were in stable condition, the Long Beach Police Department said.

As of publishing time, $3,034 has been raised of their $5,000 goal.

Funds will go towards supporting the toddler and his family on their road to recovery, including financial support for medical bills and therapy.

A suspect was arrested in Cypress on Monday, Oct. 5, for allegedly shooting the man and toddler, police said.

According to LBPD, the suspect is not related to the victims but is known to them.

“Prior to the shooting, an argument occurred between the adult victim and the adult suspect,” LBPD said. “It is unknown if that is what led to the shooting.”

The incident is still under investigation.