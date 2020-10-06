Youth+Recreation+Programs+to+be+offered+by+Long+Beach+this+October

Recreation programs for youth are being offered by Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine (PRM) from Oct. 10 – Dec. 19, according to a press release from the City.

The recreation programs will “provide access to fun and enriching experiences while maintaining appropriate staff-to-participant ratios and other enhanced safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the press release said.

The hand-on activities in the programs will incorporate: learning, homework help, fitness and arts and crafts. These activities are free or will come at a low cost.

Registration for the programs will be available online and in-person for the Mobile Recess program and in-person by appointment only for the ARISE programs. Registration will open on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and will continue until activities are fully booked.

The programs available are:

ARISE Middle School and High School Camp(Oct. 10 through Dec. 19)

A camp for middle school- and high school-age ARISE (Adaptive Recreation in Special Environments) participants featuring recreational and enrichment activities. The camp will take place at Stearns Champions Park (4520 E. 23rd St.) on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The fee is $4 per session. The camp will follow all safety protocols and will offer a 5:1 participant-to-staff ratio. Registration will be available beginning October 7 at 8 a.m. in person at Stearns Champions Park by appointment only. For additional information, residents may call 562.440.2867.

Mobile Recess Program (Oct. 12 through Dec. 18)

This PRM program will bring an array of free activities to designated neighborhood streets throughout the city for youth ages 5 to 14 (grades K-8), including homework help, arts and crafts and fitness activities. Mobile Recess is free and supplies and equipment will be provided at no cost. The program will follow all safety protocols and will offer a 12:1 participant-to-staff ratio. Space is limited and registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will be available beginning Oct. 7 online or in person at the program location from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays, beginning Oct. 12. To sign-up online, residents may visit the PRM website, click on the ‘Contract Class Registration’ tab on the left side of the page and search for the desired mobile recess location. Additional information is available by calling 562.570.3226.

The Mobile Recess schedule will be as listed below:

Mondays and Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Hellman Street, between Orange Avenue and Cerritos Avenue

• 11th Street, between Junipero Avenue and Raymond Avenue

• Baker Street, between Golden Avenue & Amebco Road

• East 67th Way, between Orcutt Avenue and Muriel Avenue

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• 17th Street, between Henderson Avenue and Chestnut Avenue

• 8th Street, between Gladys Avenue and Freeman Avenue

• 16th Street, between Gundry Avenue and Walnut Avenue

• Jackson Street, between Orange Avenue and Walnut Avenue

Fridays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• West Parade Street, between Harbor Avenue and Fashion Avenue

• 23rd Street, between Cedar Avenue and Chestnut Avenue

The sites for the Mobile Recess program were selected using the City’s Neighborhood Improvement Strategy as a guide, according to the press release. This helped them determine census tracts where there is a shortage of access to recreation services.

According to the press release, the Mobile Recess program is funded with CARES Act dollars. In order to support recreation and enrichment programs for youth, $500,000 was allocated by the Long Beach City Council in July 2020 after approving a spending plan for the City’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.