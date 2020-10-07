Ex-Con+behind+bars+on+suspicion+of+fatally+shooting+homeless+man+in+Long+Beach

A 48-year-old ex-con is behind bars on suspicion of killing a homeless man about two months ago, police reported today.

Juan Moreno, 40, was gunned down in the 700 block of Cerritos Avenue in Long Beach about 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

About 2:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, officers attempted a traffic stop on the suspect, Richard Young, near Seventh Street and Rose Avenue, but he took off.

About a minute later, the Long Beach resident crashed his car into two vehicles, one occupied and one parked in the 900 block of Cerritos Avenue, and took off on foot, according to police. No one was injured during the crash.

Officers apprehended Young in the 1200 block of East Eighth Street and recovered a discarded firearm in a nearby backyard, police said.

Detectives believe that Young and Moreno knew each other and were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting, but no other information was released.

Young was booked on suspicion of murder and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He’s being held at Long Beach City Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.